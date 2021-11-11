Let’s cooperate with President Buhari to revive Ajaokuta steel – Osike

As everything is being done to resuscitate the ailing Ajaokuta Steel Company, a community leader/rights activist based in Lokoja, Chief Haruna Ahmed Osike in an interview with SALIHU OYIBO is of the views that Nigerians should pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him complete the integrated iron and steel complex for the benefits of all.

Ajaokuta Steel Company has gone through many stages, for instance, some people have alleged that the technology used in building the complex is now obsolete, How true is this?

It is very unfortunate that some people who are fond of describing the Ajaokuta steel plant as obsolete are novice to technological evolutions. For example, the Blast Furnace (Basic Oxygen Process) was the technology adopted for the establishment of the plant which is still the best worldwide. It would interest Nigerians to know that over 70 per cent of the world steel production is through blast furnace technology up till date. Ukraine in 2018, for example, completed its third blast furnace with a capacity of about 1,719m3 net volumes with an improved refractories facilities to make it operate for up to 15 years without capital repairs. So also, India, in August 2013, added another blast furnace at its Rourkela Plant and on December 1, 2014, the same India added another blast furnace at its 75-year old plant in Burnpur, West Bengal state using blast furnace technology. Only few Nigerians are busy condemning it ignorantly.

It is also on record that China in 2012 and 2013 built more blast furnaces that gave them additional capacity to produce over 25million tonnes of liquid steel per annum. So, the issue of Ajaokuta Steel Plant being obsolete does not arise because it is an engineering element that is flexible and amenable to improvement. Therefore, the blast furnace process of iron and steel is still relevant and sacrosanct as even developed nations are still building blast furnaces till date. If the technology is obsolete I don’t think China, India, Ukraine would still had adopted it. I strongly believe that the claims of Ajaokuta Steel plant being obsolete was orchestrated by few individual to discourage government from its plan of resuscitating the steel industry and this claims can never stand because it is a reliable and efficient technology being used worldwide.

Litigation seems to be delaying the effort of President Buhari in resuscitating the steel complex. what is your reaction to this?

This is being pursued vigorously by the federal government and all issues inhibiting the progress of the project are at the final stages of being resolved. To the best of my knowledge, the federal government is vigorously pursuing all the issues that are delaying the progress of Ajaokuta Steel Company of which I am optimistic that it would be resolved soon. However, the litigation could have caused a great setback for Nigeria, but we thank God that the nation is very lucky to have President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs of this country who still had the interest of Ajaokuta Steel Company at heart to ensure that the integrated steel industry is revitalised without delay.

We are also grateful that the president in his usual humane characteristics as he has waded into the litigation to resolve the matter outside the court. So the decision of Mr president would in no distant time bring the Russian engineers into the company for their final technical auditing to kick- start the completion and the operationalisation of the company. It is very unfortunate that while efforts are being put in place by the federal government to inject life into the moribund steel industry, some Nigerians are also sabotaging this good and cherished efforts of the present government but the president has made up his mind to awake the giant steel industry before the expiration of his tenure. I am very sure that with this seriousness coming from the presidency, very soon the Russians would be on their ways to Nigeria and if President Buhari can achieve this feat for Nigerians he would have succeeded in campaigning for APC ahead of 2023 general elections.

What are some of the benefits of Ajaokuta Steel company when fully operational?

Once the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is able to revive the ailing steel industry through his concerted efforts, first, he would have succeeded in putting the nation on a threshold of industrialisation. Secondly, the government would not only reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country, it would also end the incessant youth restiveness and criminalities associated with lack of jobs because if Ajaokuta steel company is operational, every other rolling mills including the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO) at Itakpe would be functional and could provide over a million jobs.

Thirdly, the dwindling revenue from oil would be a thing of the past as Ajaokuta Steel Company alone can generate enormous income for the country. Again , Ajaokuta Steel Company is capable of generating up to 110 megawatts of electricity and the industry cannot consume up to half of the power generated; so the remaining unused megawatts could be channelled to the national grid and that also would generate huge revenue for the federal government. In the next 200, years Nigerians would still be reaping the benefits from Ajaokuta Steel company as many youths would be trained in technical skills to enable them stand on their own and be employers of labour. Many subsidiary companies would also evolve to generate employment and revenue for the government. There are enormous benefits, that is why we are calling and appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari day and night to see the reasons for the completion and operationalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company. So far, the effort and concern shown by the president has raised our hopes that very soon, God in His infinite mercy would give the president the strength to achieve the feat for Nigerians.

What is your advice to the youths who are eagerly waiting for the take off of the steel industry?

Now that there are rays of hope for the take off of this company, I am calling on Nigerians especially the youth to be steadfast in praying for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who has remained resolute to bringing the steel industry back on track. It is a fact that Ajaokuta Steel company is the only way the federal government can recover its loses as a result of the falls in the price of crude oil. I am happy that President Buhari is very ready to revamp the ailing steel industry. Therefore Nigerians should support him to achieve this laudable plans for the integrated steel industry in Nigeria. The president refused to be deterred by pressure coming from saboteurs who are ready to dissuade him from his genuine plan for Ajaokuta Steel company; therefore Nigerians should continue to pray for him to succeed.

A lot of engineers and artisans trained in Russia over three decades ago have retired from the company. What do you think government should do to have experienced manpower at the take off of the company?

There is no cause for alarm in this aspect. Government can still recall the retired engineers and engage them on contract basis in order to train the new employees because there is no need for oversea training; the money for such venture can be channelled into other areas of needs.