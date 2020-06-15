Let’s go back to the archives

As the nation marks another Democracy Day on June 12, it’s imperative for the country to put together, the litany of reports of panels, committees, commissions, conferences, and other administrative bodies to dig into the problems and find possible solutions that can address the centrifugal forces and threats. To date, national discourse is still actively on-going in the media, state and national legislature, town hall meetings, think-tanks, empirical studies, universities, and research centres within and outside the country. For now, there is the need to change our methodology by taking a pause, go into the archives, revisit and reflect on the outcomes of past brainstorming sessions held before and after our political independence in 1960 and chart a way forward.

‘Archives’ is being used in the context that the respective recommendations appeared abandoned and either not implemented or improperly implemented. Why must we change strategy? First, many people are tired of talking without getting results. The narratives have been the same over and over but no pragmatic concrete plans to match words with actions. Secondly, people are wondering about what happened to the colossal amount of resources expended as allowances and production of reports and expenses at the various fora. Thirdly, the scope and terms of reference to past platforms have been comprehensive enough to tackle national problems. What then is actually new that we should spend precious time and resources debating?

The Human Rights Violations Investigation Commission of Nigeria, also known as The Oputa Panel, investigated human rights violations during the military era from 1984 to 1999. Hon. Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court as chairman of the commission, which worked towards unifying communities that were previously in conflict in a bid to reconcile the various Nigerian communities and groups of people in a conflict under the military regimes. The Presidential Committee on the 2011 Election Violence and Civil Disturbances was headed by Sheikh Ahmed Lemu, a retired grand khadi (Islamic judge), who led a panel of 22 brilliant minds and charged with investigating the causes of violent conflicts and recommended how to prevent such in future.

The former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Muhammadu Uwais’ Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) report had recommended precise measures that would improve the nation’s electoral process and environment, how to strengthen the legal frameworks in enhancing the independence of the electoral management body, how to improve the performance of various institutions and stakeholders in the electoral process. Furthermore, the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies was constituted in response to the excessive costs, duplication, and overlapping functions in government’s several and multiple agencies. The committee was headed by Mr. Stephen Oronsaye, a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The 2014 National Conference, which was chaired by Hon. Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, produced over 10,000 pages of 22 reports and annexure, containing 600 recommendations on how to improve the political, economic, and social structures and overall regeneration of the country. The national conference report also proffers solutions to the contending issues of revenue sharing, two-tier police system, independent candidacy, justiciability of Chapter II of the 1999 Nigerian constitution, and the exclusion of state funding of pilgrimage and religious matters, among others. What should now be done? The federal government should put in place a broad group of Nigerians not exceeding 50 to go into the archives and critically study the hundreds of reports covering virtually all facets.

Membership of the think-tank should be diverse considering the pluralistic nature of our society. Representation should be made up of the three arms of government, academia, youth, women, religious interests, private sectors, professional associations, media, and civil society organisations. Members should be given a free-hand to operate and a time frame of six months to do an elaborate work without infusing any bias, extraneous and personal opinion into the work. Outcomes of the brainstorming session should be subject to a referendum for adoption by Nigerians. This effort should pave a way for reengineering and refocusing the nation towards the right path to enduring peace, stability, and development.

Alexander Lee, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Rochester, New York, United States of America, supports archiving in his 29-page paper titled, “How (and how not) to use archival sources in political science”. Without prejudice, no institution should feel threatened with the emergence of this adhoc and advisory apolitical group. It is merely meant to produce an independent report based on the collective decisions taken by Nigerians themselves on how they wish to live together as well as the way and manner they want the nation to be governed. The government should immediately set the necessary machinery in motion and make this important announcement on October 1, as the nation marks its 60th independence anniversary. A period of three months should be enough to set up this important group of persons with unquestionable integrity, patriotism, intellect, and experience. Let’s talk less, go into the archives, and walk-the-talk.