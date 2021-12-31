Let’s keep faith in Nigeria – Lawan, Southern senators

In separate messages to Nigerians for the new year, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Southern senators have urged Nigerians to keep faith in the Nigerian project as the “challenging phase will be a thing of the past.”

Lawan in a statement said though 2021 was challenging for people all over the world, “it is praiseworthy that beyond the challenges, we can see the rays of a bright future from the New Year, particularly for Nigeria.”

The statement read in part, “As your elected representatives, our new year pledge is to continue to pursue our common desire of a just, peaceful and prosperous country. We promise to continue to discharge this responsibility without fear or malice, confident that by working in harmony, Nigerians will build the great country that is their abiding dream and manifest destiny.

“Without a doubt, insecurity is today one of our biggest challenges. However, I can attest that the government is resolutely addressing these challenges. As a critical contribution to that effort, the National Assembly has appropriated more funds in the 2022 budget to enhance the operational capabilities of our security agencies.

“My message to fellow Nigerians is that we should not lose faith in our country and its democratic institutions. The current challenges will be overcome and become mere footnotes in our glorious national history.”

He promised Nigerians that the rejected Electoral Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari “will be re-worked by the National Assembly on resumption on January 18 in the general interest of Nigerians.”

“Following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the bill, we shall make further consultations on the issues he stated for that decision, on our resumption of plenary in January.

“We shall find a way forward on this critical legislation in the new year. We are determined to deliver an Electoral Act that stands the test of time in safeguarding democracy and the electoral process in Nigeria.”

The Southern senators, in a goodwill message by their chairman, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), expressed the hope for abundance and prosperity for Nigerians in 2022.

They, however, declared that Nigeria could only savour the expected economic prosperity and gains “when unity is guaranteed and security of lives and property is assured for rapid investment.”

“I am confident that in the year, there will be prosperity and Abundance for Nigerians. The issue of insecurity and unemployment among our youths will be a thing of the past in this New Year.

“I am imploring Nigerians to continue to have faith in God and be rest assured that whatever that is currently difficult at present moment will be resolved,” the statement read in part.