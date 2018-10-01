Let’s measure up to international standard, CJ Bello counsels ACJA committee

The Chief Justice of the FCT High Court Abuja, Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello, has urged the newly inaugurated Administration of Criminal Justice (ACJA 2015) working group to try to measure up to international standard on the effective implementation of S.34 of the ACJA 2015.

Bello, who gave this advice recently in Abuja at the inauguration of the committee lamented that even though the ACJA Act was enacted as a solution to the challenges faced by the Nigerian Criminal Justice system, implementation still posed a problem.

According to him, the Nigerian Constitution provides for the basic human rights of every citizen, arguing that even criminals are entitled to their human rights to a greater extent, except otherwise provided for under the same constitution.

He said, “ as a country, we have to continue to try to measure up to international standard and best practices, it is my hope that the inauguration of the working group births the change we want to see in the area of human rights of persons in the police station and other detention centres,” Speaking further, Bello said; “This working group is being tasked to come up with strategies for the effective implementation of this project.

The proposed police station visit, will provide a platform to introduce a legal advice scheme to ensure suspects and victims, have access to free legal advice and that they are kept in humane conditions as the ACJA anticipates.” While commending the efforts of the ACJMC and FJSRCC in coming up with the group’s terms of reference and action plan, he thanked them for their continuous support in the fight for a better criminal justice system in the country.

