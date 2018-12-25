Let’s play by the rules, presidential candidate begs Buhari, Atiku, others

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presidential candidate, John Gbor, has said that politics should be used as an instrument to improve the welfare of the people and not to be used for extrajudicial killings.

Accordingly, he appealed to all his co-contestants in the 2019 general elections to ensure they adhere to the rules.

Insisting on the need for a peaceful 2019 general elections, he said: “I implore all my co-contestants in the 2019 general polls to adhere to the rules of the power game.

Gbor stated this in his Christmas message signed by the Director of Strategic Communication of his campaign organisation, Mike Angel.

“Politics is interest-focused, power-based, conflict-resolving, solution-proffering and law-abiding.

“It should never involve extrajudicial killings, but rather be used as an instrument to better the lots of the people by ensuring the security of life and property in love and liberty to generate patriotic zeal anchored by servant and transformational leadership to root out poverty, hunger, diseases and create a prosperous nation for the benefit of citizens and aliens.”

Also, he asked all Nigerians to embrace love, tolerance and peace during the festive period and noted that Christmas is rooted in humility, love, sharing, good neighbourliness, peace and redemption.

He urged all Nigerians to love one another and raise the bar of patriotism for the purpose of building a new Nigeria together.