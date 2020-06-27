Let’s rebuild APC, another sacked NWC member, Abubakar backs Buni’s caretaker

Another member of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate-past national youth leader, Alhaji Sadiq Abubakar, has called on other members of the sacked committee to join hands with governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee to rebuild the party.

Others who have expressed willingness to put out of court cases against the party include the immediate past national publicity secretary and the lease of disable in the sacked NWC.

While joining the path if peace through a statement signed Saturday in Abuja, the former national youth leader said: “Having been a two-time National Secretary of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni sure knows the intricacies of running a ruling party and also understands the nuances of the varied interests in the party. In fact, having served under two National Chairmen, he represents a bridge between the distant past, the recent past and the present.

“As the National Youth Leader in the dissolved NWC, I call on my immediate constituency, the youth, my colleagues of the dissolved NWC as well as other party members, to accept the decision of NEC and support the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee headed by H.E. Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe state.”

According to Abuja, “it is neither in our interest nor in the interest of electoral democracy to seek to destroy our party and the legacies of Mr. President by instituting lawsuits in the aftermath of a troubleshooting NEC meeting which outcome turned out a win-win for all sides.

“Now is the time to reposition the party by supporting the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Committee to conduct a National Convention that would throw up a new leadership reflective of all stakeholders in the party.

“If we truly love Mr. President, we must demonstrate the spirit of progressive politics whose cardinal objective is “all before self”. The time to subsume our personal interests within the larger and collective interests of the party and the nation is now.

“Our party, the APC, remains a progressive and veritable platform for the realization of our political ambitions as youths.

“If our party must move forward, we must support the fatherly admonition by President Muhammadu Buhari to the effect that all those who instituted various lawsuits against the party and its leadership drop same forthwith. For, if we tear the party apart, we would have played into the hands of the opposition whose sole agenda is to “capture” power at the centre and again return the country to the years of the locusts.”

