Let’s reposition libraries, CJN tasks librarians, stakeholders

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Tuesday tasked judiciary stakeholders on the need to reposition judicial libraries to enhance information gathering and dissemination.

The CJN made the plea in a keynote address delivered at the opening ceremony of the biennial national workshop for Judiciary librarians held at the National Judicial Institute, Abuja.

The workshop was themed; “Digitalization of Court Libraries in the 21st Century.”

Muhammad noted that with the emergence of information and communication technology and the attendant changes in various courts, participants must be equipped with the skills to be abreast with global best practices.

He said: “Today, we are in the midst of a tremendous shift in the way people consume literature and other content, but one thing has not changed, the library must continue to play a central role of providing open and free access to information and dissemination of ideas.

“As we are all aware, the judicial librarians are entrusted with such responsibilities as well as being the custodian of law books which are preserved in paper and non-paper format.”

While commending the administrator and the institute consistency in discharging its statutory responsibilities, the CJN hailed participant’s preparedness for the programme.

In his welcome address, the NJI administrator, Justice Salisu Garba Abdulahi, restated the importance of librarians in the administration of justice adding that, ‘You are charged with the onerous task of day- to- day running of the court libraries.’

He noted further that in accommodating the role of court librarians, the participants must be up and doing, pay regular attention to books, court records, and judgments which are archived in the Court Libraries.