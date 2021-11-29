Lets support govt in reviving Nigeria health sector – Prof Olaniyan



The wife of deputy governor of Oyo state, Prof Hamidalat Olaniyan, has called on Nigerians to support the government in reviving the health sector in the country.



Olaniyan made the call at the investiture of Dr. Selifat Adeyemi as the President, of Oyo State Chapter of Medical Women Association Of Nigeria (MWAN) in Ibadan at the weekend.



She pointed out that there is the need for collective efforts in reviving the state of health in Nigeria as such collective support of health sector will in turn move the country forward.



” Definitely, I’m part of you, I know most of your programmes and they are very laudable ones and definitely we know that government cannot do it alone we all have to be involve. We have to be involved as individuals, as communities and as associations to move this nation forward”, he said.



Prof Olaniyan added, ” we all know the challenges we are facing in this country, we know the problems that we are facing, and definitely is not only in the health sector that is facing this problem, but as for me and as far as I’m concerned, health sector is the most important sector because if one is not well and healthy definitely one cannot do anything.”



” It is on this note I’m urging all of us here to be involved and I’m so happy with the progress that this association is really making, and there are definitely so many challenges, like there are so many things that we might wish we want to do but that we are unable to do but I want to beg you not to relent on your efforts.”



She stressed, ” please continue to struggle, you know the system itself, you know where we are, you know the challenges we are facing, I’m sure so many things that you want to do that we don’t have the capability and the good will from people, there might have been some expectations from the people, from the system that would not be able to execute them, but you should not be discouraged, we have to move forward, we have to move this nation forward especially when it comes to health issues.



The incoming Oyo state President Oyo State Chapter of Medical Women Association Of Nigeria (MWAN), Dr. Oyindamola Selifa Adeyemi while speaking promised to move the union forward as well as look into the welfare of the girl child and women in the state.



“Though all our directives will be coming from the national body but it all encompassing making sure that we build intelligent and socially acceptable females and their mothers too, not just the children” she said.



Dr Adeyemi added, “taking the union forward will be my watch-word, we celebrate lot of activities which are national events, like the breast cancer day, the diabetic day, all the thing that are happening serially, many of them, hand washing day, we will take advantage of it and make a programme out of it throughout the year.

