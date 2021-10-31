Let’s take Oyo back from PDP’s misrule – New APC chair





The newly elected Oyo state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Hon Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu has tasked stakeholders in the party to join hands with the new executives of the party to take back Oyo State from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Hon Omodewu made the appeal while speaking on his election as the Oyo state APC at the party’s state congress held Saturday at the Obafemi Awolowo stadium, Ibadan.

The new APC chairman declared that there was the need for maximum support and cooperation by his those who contested against him, critical stakeholders and our teeming members for the challenges ahead of the party in Oyo state



According to Hon Omodewu, the newly elected Oyo APC state executive members “have undertaken to lead this party to electoral victories in 2023 and beyond”, saying, “my main tasks are to unite all tendencies within the party and to lead APC to victories in 2023 general elections and beyond”.

“On behalf of myself, and on behalf of my other executives, who are surrounding me here right now. We have undertaken to lead this party to electoral victories in 2023 and beyond .Today’s state congress of our great party signals beginning of another chapter”, he said.

Hon Omodewu added, ” I belong to no one, I belong to all members of our great party. My main tasks are to unite all tendencies within the party and to lead APC to victories in 2023 general elections and beyond”.

“This is a heavy responsibility. But I assure our teeming members, it is a responsibility we will not take very lightly. I pledge to do my utmost, God being on my side, to justify the faith and the confidence that APC members have reposed on me and all the new members of the state executives of our great party.”

Speaking further, Hon Omodewu lauded the Hon. Gambo Lawan-led 7-man state congress committee for conducting a very transparent and peaceful state congress in Oyo state.

He added that, “today’s exercise wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of the Nigerian security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)”.

“We have shamed our critics, going by the peaceful conduct of today’s exercise. There is no winner, no vanquished as far as today’s exercise is concerned. I appeal to all the party stakeholders to maintain the love and interest of our great party within their hearts”.