Let’s unite to solve our problems, Lawan tells Nigerians

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on all Nigerians particularly political leaders across party lines, to be United against problems bedeviling the Nation.

Lawan who made the call on Saturday at the Palace of Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti , Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye , urged all Nigerian political leaders to come together in a bid to tackling the challenges facing the country.

He said no part of the country could on it’s own solve a problem that had engulfed all parts of the country.

“I want to say that today’s challenges are surmountable challenges. All we need is to come together as a people, face the challenges no matter how difficult they may appear.

“Once we are united, we are resolved, we can deal with these challenges, most of them if not all of them, and continue the march to making Nigeria a success, a great country, like our founding fathers envisioned.

“I belong to that optimistic school of thought that no part of Nigeria can solve a challenge that faces the entire nation.

“No matter how strong any individual can be, he needs others to make his job much easier and more successful when he has to try to deal with it.

“We are facing, not only political but even security challenges today, in all parts of the country. What this requires is for all parts of Nigeria, particularly political leaders to come together.

“Wether the issues are most predominant in northwest or southwest or southeast or indeed in any part of the country, all hands must be on deck and that will be the secret of our success.

“It is for the political leaders to ensure that they work with this very important factor of unity among the ordinary people to bring all these challenges down to their knees. And we can achieve that.

“I want to urge all political leaders in this country to come together to understand that no part can handle a problem that engulfs all parts. That all parts must be united to deal with problem that engulfs all parts,” he said.

Lawan who was conferred with chieftaincy title of Aare Akorewolu of Iyin Kingdom by the Iyin Ekiti Monarch , thanked the Oluyin of Iyin, his cabinet and the entire people of Iyin Kingdom for finding him worthy of the title .

“On behalf of myself, my family and people of Yobe North Senatorial District that I represent and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the entire National Assembly, I thank you most sincerely for the honour done to me.

“I accept this honour on behalf of all of us in the Senate and we have a very good delegation of Senators in this very important first anniversary of the coronation of His Royal Highness.

“Your Royal Highness, you have done what we need to do in this country. The founding fathers of this country recognised and set a vision for the country.

“They came from different ethnic background, different religious persuasions and yet they had vision that Nigeria, with all the diversities, can be made into a great country, to be the greatest in Africa and occupy enviable position in the international polity and they worked hard to achieve that.

“On the way, there were challenges but those leaders faced the challenges squarely and dealt with most of them. Subsequent leaders hard the same vision of a Nigeria that will be united, that will be stable, that will be peaceful, that will be progressive, that will develop and grow for every Nigerian to actualise his or her dream.

“They faced challenges, squarely faced the challenges and dealt with most of them.

“Today, our Nigeria faces some challenges but like the previous leaders, we are determined to remain united, face the challenges squarely and deal with them.

“The people of Nigeria, as demonstrated by Kabiyesi, love this country, love it’s people and wherever our people come from, they feel sentimental towards each other, that they are one and the same people.

“This is something that we have been able to do in the Senate. We are from different background of ethnicity and religion. Infact, different political parties but we have decided to come together regardless of our differences and work for the betterment of our country”, he added.

Senators in company of the Senate President from Abuja to grace the occasion include: Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Barau Jibrin, Sadiq Umar Suleiman, Kola Balogun, Ayodele Akinyelure, Chukwuka Utazi, Aisha Dahiru Binani, Mohammed Sani Musa, Surajudeen Basiru Ajibola, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, Francis Fadahunsi, Adelere Oriolowo, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele(the host) and also Clerk of the National Assembly, Architect Amos Olatunde Ojo.