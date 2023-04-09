Letter to Adamu Adamu, education minister

You are aware that the 2023 general elections have come and gone and the dust they have raised in the Bauchi state All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to settle. Also given that you are one of the prominent leaders of the party who definitely calls the shots, most of the issues at hand clearly have your name, among others, written on them.

It is, therefore, only right that you open up and clear the air on the grey areas where you are alleged to have worked in different dimensions with your party. This is important not only because it will help in making sure that your statesmanship and gentlemanly status remain intact, but also because it will see to it that posterity remembers you as a true party man.

Honourable minister, it is alleged that you did not support the APC governorship candidate in Bauchi state, retired Air Marshall Sadique Baba Abubakar in the just-concluded governorship election. It is also alleged that you did not support him because of the following reasons: 1. If the APC in Bauchi state gets a governor, you will cease to be the party leader in the state. You are therefore comfortable with the present arrangement; 2. If he becomes governor, Sadique Baba Abubakar may not be submissive to you unlike the present governor who you are alleged to have been working together with; and 3. The Katagum factor.

While it is very difficult to believe all these allegations because of your known principles of altruism, you will do a great deal of service to your political party, the APC, if you clear the air especially when certain reasons are used to back the allegations. They are: 1. Throughout the campaign period, you did not attend any of the party’s rallies in Bauchi state; 2. The Bauchi state APC chairman, who allegedly was brought by you from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has also not been on ground to discharge his responsibilities. It was alleged that you were together in Abuja; 3. In contravention to the agreement that a state governorship aspirant was to coordinate the APC Presidential Campaign Council in his state, you allegedly worked day and night to replace Sadique Baba Abubakar with your friend; and 4. It is not yet clear whether or not you were in Azare, your home town, both during the presidential and governorship elections to vote.

With all this, it is alleged that Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Honourable Minister of Education in an APC led administration, worked hard to ensure that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, lost Bauchi to PDP’s Atiku Abubakar. Similarly, you allegedly worked to ensure that most of those who vied for positions to the National Assembly in Bauchi state did not win. Certainly, this scenario is difficult to understand just as the entire picture is hardly legible. But you are in the best position to clear the air.

Mukhtar Jarmajo,

Kukadi/Gundari Ward,

Misau local government area,

Bauchi state

