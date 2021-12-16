Letter to aspiring writers

Today, I greet you as a brother and also a learned colleague. Being someone who is passing through some “instances” that you’ll come across sooner than later or one who has experienced how the aforementioned atmosphere is, I think it’s my duty to make sure that you are well informed.







First and foremost, I welcome you into the “circle”. It’s indeed true that the journey is not an easy one. It’s a journey that requires sacrifice, commitment, determination, confidence and devotion. But the good part of it is that there’s reward for it for those who purify their minds and do the needful.



When I began the journey, it was a bit mysterious. In fact, time was when I intended to switch to another channel, but after careful consideration and some other things that can’t be discussed in public, glory be to God, now I’m overcoming the initial challenges.

Therefore, I want you to understand that, your message is not for “everyone” and no matter how much you try to balance your “messages” or ” opinions” people will complain. So, just be focused and objective in your dealings, and put it at the back of your mind that you are now a mirror image, or role model.

Finally, I wish you a hitch free stay in this journey, and may Allah guide your pen to the right path, amin.

Abubakar Muhammad Sani,Kaduna[email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.