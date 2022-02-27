Letter to Bauchi police commissioner

Sir, the Misau Emirate Students Association (MESA) is sad to bring to your notice the gruesome attack on Misau Emirate of Bauchi state.

The National Executive of MESA on Monday, 19th February, 2021, was in Dambam local government area, which is part of the emirate, for a two-day extra-moral classes for senior secondary school students for the forthcoming JAMB examination. A gang of thugs call “DAMSA” attacked us in broad daylight injuring many and destroying properties including the utility car we were using.

Sir, Misau Emirate Students Association is alarmed by this wanton act brigandage because of the danger it portends. This raises the following questions:

Does an unlicensed union like DAMSA have legal right to grant a permit or allow MESA to hold any event in Dambam local government area?

If everybody in this country resorts to self help to protect himself, will the security agencies be able to contain the anarchy that will ensue?

We declare that such brazen attack on the MESA national executive is an attack on the Emirate. We condemn this act and urge you to apprehend and prosecute the criminals accordingly.

We commend the Misau Divisional Police Force for their professionalism and restraint of MESA from carrying out a reprisal attack on the unlicensed DAMSA union.

However, the police is expected to make peace between two warring factions and not to take sides or protect one group.

MESA will not fold its arms and allow gun-totting marauding unlicensed union (DAMSA) to continue to harass, maim and kill our members in their own home.

We are law-abiding, hospitable and ready to coexist with others as friends and brothers but not as foes and at a supreme price.

We call on the authorities concerned to fish the culprits and punish them according to the law of this country.

Enough is Enough!

Inuwa Muhammad Goje,Senate President, Misau Emirate Students Association, (MESA), UNIMAID chapter.