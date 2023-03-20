Letter to Bauchi youth

Dear young people of Bauchi state, I understand it’s important to stay informed about political issues and to participate in the democratic process. It’s also crucial to prioritise your personal, academic, and professional growth. As young people, you have a great opportunity to invest in yourselves and prepare for the future by focusing on personal, professional, and academic development.

You can acquire the knowledge, skills, and experience that will help you succeed in any career you choose and you’ll be better equipped to make a positive impact in your community and achieve your goals. Don’t let politics distract you from your path to success – instead, stay engaged but also make sure to focus on your personal and academic development as well.

It’s also important to recognise that some politicians may not have your best interests at heart, and may be more focused on their agenda than on improving your community or state. By wasting your time and energy supporting these politicians, you may miss out on valuable opportunities to invest in yourself and build a better future for yourself and your community.

These politicians may not even answer your call or remember you once they assume power. They may make promises to gain your support, but may not follow through on those promises once they are in office.

Instead of wasting your time supporting politicians who may not have your best interests at heart, I encourage you to prioritise your personal growth and development. Consider joining organisations that align with your interests, attending workshops and training sessions, and seeking mentorship and guidance from experienced people.

Investing in yourselves, you will not only be able to compete with the rest of the world, but you will also be better equipped to make positive changes in your community and beyond.

Remember that your future success and happiness depend on your personal and academic development. Don’t let politics distract you from achieving your goals and realising your full potential.

Hauwa Audu,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri,

Borno state

