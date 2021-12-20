Letter to Buhari’s media aides

Nigerians voted for Muhammadu Buhari and not his spokesmen, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina. So, the president needs to come out and address the general public on the issue of insecurity that is ravaging our nation. We did not vote for Garba or Femi to be publishing information online for the public rather we voted President Buhari.

The country is in a dire situation that needs urgent control because if otherwise the situation at hand will be worse than it was before. So the president has to come out and speak to the general public concerning the issue of banditry, kidnapping and other issues bedevilling Nigerians.

I will never utter or write bad words or insult to my dear country because it bred and made me who I am today. But what is happening now in Nigeria is something that the federal government has to bring an end to for the betterment of the people.

Dear Garba and Femi, I acknowledge the fact that you are media aides to Mr President and you are really up to the task. Notwithstanding, the fact is that Nigerians never voted for you rather we voted for President Buhari, so why not allow him to speak out to the general public even though you guys are doing your part.

I so much respect and revere my president but what’s really happening now in Nigeria is something we should bring an end to at any cost because the general public are suffering in this very situation.

If there is anytime that Nigerians will like to hear directly from a good democratic leader, one can say Nigerians at this worsening situation deserve to have a direct response from the present administration under the leadership of President Buhari who assumed office in response to the yearnings and aspirations of the populace.

This write up is borne out of the zeal and the passion I have in regaining the lost glory of our dear nation regarding the loss of lives happening everyday in our dear country Nigeria. Therefore this writer deems it necessary to call on the appropriate authorities and the president in particular.to come out and speak to the general public concerning these issues and also bring an end to this menace in our nation.

Not forgetting other issues that this administration is facing in improving the economy of this nation, such as unemployment crisis and issue of succession in 2023, I am pleading with the president to also look into security issues that our country is facing if not for the sake of the masses for the sake of the ruling APC that sees itself ruling the country in the coming decades.

There are a lot of things that are happening which the president may not know but his media aides will publish it on their social media handles. There are also tons of issues that the president needs to come out and speak to the general public about but it is all mute.

Lastly, I want Mr. President to understand that “political economy of the media is about what influences what and for what”. Therefore the electorate need a better and great Nigeria again.

Muhammad Umar Shehu, Department of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,Bauchi, Bauchi state [email protected]

