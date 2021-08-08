Letter to CMD Unimaid Teaching Hospital



Message to Professor Ahmad Ahidjo the Chief Medical Officer University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital

In response to the rejoinder written by one Justina Anaso, Assistant Director/HOD IPR in Blueprint of May 20, 2021, on the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital and poor patients, disregarding two articles written by Wadzani Apagu and Chiamaka Rita on the poor handling of patients in the hospital, I want to advise the Chief Medical Director, Professor Ahmad Ahidjo, not to allow the issue to be swept under the carpet without investigation to ascertain the truth.



Arguably, she said the two articles were written by mischief-makers to paint a black colour to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in their quest to stop patients from availing themselves of the hospital’s services. But the writer’s intention is for the personnel to change thier service delivery in line with the hospital’s management ethics.

The reality is, there is poor handling of patients in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. But what matters now is to look for the necessary measures of putting an end to this shabby act and not a rejoinder.



Based on investigation so far, nearly 60 percent of the people attending University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment are facing this problem; patients are treated based on status (who you know), that is to say if you don’t know someone in the hospital, you are likely not to be attended to on time no matter the condition of your health.

In this regard, many people prefer private hospitals to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital no matter the cost. Doctors, nurses, among other health workers are to save lives not to kill or jeopardise. Unfortunately, UMTH workers have abandoned their primary responsibilities of treating patients with love and compassion .



Back in the days, the hospital got hundred of accolades from society and government in terms of professional service delivery and training of students, as such, many projects were executed by the state and federal governments to re-enhance smooth service delivery in the hospital.

This is calling on the chief medical director and management team to do the needful by constituting a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of ensuring everything is done orderly and in accordance with the hospital’s ethics. This will help in restoring the lost glory of the hospital as well as meeting its mandate.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Maiduguri, Borno state

