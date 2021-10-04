Letter to EFCC boss Abdulrasheed Bawa

corruption to our dear country and how they should distance themselves from it.

With due respect to your office, on behalf of Toro Uplift, we write to draw your attention and to register some words of advice on the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Since your assumption of office as chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, tremendous successes have been recorded in the fight against corruption.

But there is room for improvement. Ccorruption fight in Nigeria needs to be extended to all levels of government and private institutions. This is because the corruption fight is limited to a certain level, particularly the exalted government offices, which should not be the case.

Thus, we want to cast the mind of the EFCC boss back to our primary, secondary and tertiary institutions as they are the grooming points of corruption in Nigeria.

I think those should be EFCC’s initial targets in its fight against corruption. This is because majority of the corrupt people today lack proper knowledge and orientation of how detrimental corruption is to our dear nation.

As such, they keep embezzling our common wealth regardless of the negative consequences it has on our populace.

As you are aware, corruption is behind Nigeria’s current insecurity challenge, poverty, inadequate social amenities, poor economy, among other necessaries of life. More so, it is the same corruption that dents the nation’s image.

Therefore, there is need for the EFCC boss to liaise with the nation’s secondary and tertiary institutions to introduce anti corruption courses that would avail students with the knowledge of the negative consequences of corruption to our dear country and how they should distance themselves from it.

Furthermore, EFCC should liaise with the students unions government, among other students associations, in every institution across the nation to deal with the malady decisively.



This could be achieved if the EFCC keeps in touch with the students associations’ representatives and bring anyone involved in corruption to book; this would sow fear in the minds of every Nigerian when it comes to corruption crusade.



On a final note, Toro Uplift wants to draw the attention of the federal government, EFCC boss, ICPC, Federal Ministry of Education, among other stakeholders, to introduce anti-corruption courses both at the secondary and tertiary institutions level if they truly want to end corruption in Nigeria..Comrade Abdulfatah Usman Idris,President Toro Uplift,Toro LGA, Bauchi state