Letter to Farooq Kperogi

As a response to the serial purveyor of fake-news from Atlanta, Professor Farooq Kperogi, here are five out of hundreds of reasons why we should not believe or go against what Kperogi wrote about Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, titled reasons Osibanjo will ignite a religious civil war.

Kperogi is characterised with the traits of a Republican that believes in the mindset of imposing or convincing people on their own opinion negative or positive just to achieve their mission of imposition. This piece is not to the support of the person he is going against but for people to understand the mindset of Kperogi as against that of a Republican.

1. It is this man that wrote about the level of the inferiority of South-west Muslims to Christians that caused some confusion or conflicts between these people in Osun state last year. 2. He is the same man that wrote against his home which led to the retaliation by Adamu Tilde and caused dissociation some years back 3. He is the person that wrote against Isah Aliyu Pantami over his professorship, and he never wanted him to be called a professor because Pantami is not currently in class; Kperogi said he was politically awarded a professor and not on merit.4. He is the same persuasive speaker just for self-accomplishment that speaks about the negation of Bola Tinubu on his ambition.

5. He is the same compromised person that wrote on Tinubu, Dogara, and the prison and poison of religious politics. He is among the trio that brought Nigeria to her knees and celebrated it.

NB:

I am aware that you do give people names; you named Isah Aliyu Pantami ‘fraudfessor’, Tinubu, Dogara prison and poison of religious politics, respectively, and their likes. So, I am expecting my name. But be careful with life!

Abdulazeez Taufeeq,Gombe, Gombe state