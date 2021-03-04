Letter to Gov Zulum

Sir, first I want to use this medium specifically to applaud you on your role as the governor of Borno state. Indeed you have contributed to the development of the country and also achieved enormous success at the state level. There is no doubt that leadership indeed comes with a great responsibility and to be in a place and position like this demands lots of efforts, selflessness, dedication and hard work. And indeed this has been exemplified in your conduct.

It’s not easy being in your position where you have to impact positively on every person’s live in a state of about 5 million people. Indeed you are the kind of leader our country needs especially in a diverse country with lots of differences in ethnicity, religion, culture, tradition and so on. I wish more leaders and youngsters will emulate your leadership skills because this is what we need as a nation and a country in order to foster development and achieve national unity.

Salvation Jahknwa,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri

