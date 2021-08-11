Letter to Governor Buni



Dear Alangubro,With regard and salutation, I may use this means to write this letter to you, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, openly in order to draw your attention and drop a message to your notification bar.This pen of mine is writing on behalf of the good people of our dear state.



In this tough time of global health and humanitarian crises, inflation as well as economic hardship and insecurity it’s the exact time that the good people of Yobe state need a special sympathy and compassion.



Your developmental ideas and achievements as Yobe state governor are monumental and worth celebrating, your administration revived our hope for better Yobe of our dream.Your Excellency, you kill the show!

My message is just to voice the complaints of our dear people of Yobe state on the recent reduction of workers’ renumeration.The recent unproclaimed reduction of workers’ salaries from the current minimum wage system to the previous minimum wage system, particularly, local government employees and many junior staff in the state has caused grief and angry reactions as well as comments.



In the midst of this undeirabke condition, the students of Yobe State University, Damaturu, got their part of sadness through the new registration bill that increased their registration fees by 37.5 percent.

The saddest part of this condition is that this deduction affects all and sundry including health personnel and primary school teachers,whose are entitled to a living wage.Consequently, one midwife serving in a rural area confided in me that about 12 midwives are set to quit the state service in search of greener pastures elsewhere.Their resignation from serving those communities could result to increase of maternal related cases such as morbidity and mortality rates.

Similarly, students are crying for your refusal to approval the payment of their stipend scholarship which they applied through remitting N500 via RRR to the state government a year ago.



Sir, with all the high expectations that we had of you, we wish these complaints are expeditiously addressed by you.

Your patriotic citizen,Ali Tijjani Hassan, Potiskum, Yobe state[email protected]