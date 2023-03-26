Letter to Governor Lalong 

Education stands as the right to our society which falls under the constitutional provisions in Nigeria.

It’s all believed that the people of Jos North local government area played a crucial role in electing you, Simon Lalong, as the governor of Plateau state for both the first and the second terms.

It’s also believed that we made efforts in ensuring that you fulfilled one of your campaigning promises which is to rule a peaceful Plateau as presently now.

However, we remain resolute and committed to seeing that peace is fully back to Plateau state. We the people of Jos North deserve more from your administration, especially in the education sector from primary to secondary education.

Can you imagine we have only one primary and one secondary school for the whole Anguwan Rogo and Anguwan Rimi Community! Even the one we have is dilapidated.

We are aware that your tenure will lapse on May 29. Notwithstanding, there is a huge development project you can initiate so that your successor will take off from where you stopped.

Muhammad Auwal Muhammad,

University of Maiduguri,

Borno state

auwalmuhammad

