Letter to Governor Zulum

Professor Babagana Umar Zulum, Governor of Borno state, by asking us to stop the comparison, you are truly encouraging us to do more. While I have been too busy to know all that the 36 state governors do in Nigeria, I know pretty well what the seven governors in North-west do and significantly know the performance of the 19 northern governors as well as the stars among the southern governors.

Thanks to you, we now know how to perform as a governor without being self serving and arrogant. This way you differ from your best comparison in the North-west. From your record as a commissioner to the highly funded 3Rs Ministry, you didn’t enrich yourself and we trust you don’t have the luxury of doing same as a governor. In many instances, we see you take unconventional appraches to deal with the unconventional situation in your state – speaking to the soldiers with a passion of someone who wants to see his people out of the woods, working with youths vigilantes, appearing in sweat and rolled up tops, among others.

I like your policies because they are pro-poor without the appearance of the polish capitalist governor that people often compare you with. My reading of Ngugi’s Petals of Blood lead me not to celebrate leaders from infrastructural development alone but in the way those structures and the overall nuances don’t push the poor to extinction. That you don’t retrench teachers in a media parading passion looks good to me although you ensure that subsequent recruitments are done on merit. The fact that we didn’t hear you take stupendous foreign loan in spite of all achievements is impressive.

While I study you and your model more, you have saved me the pain of getting an example of an ideal governor in the North. Not only that, you truly make me proud as an academic. Somehow, I feel that academics have some real contributions to make in the development of democracy and the country in years to come especially of they bring passion and courage alongside the learning resources they possess.

Prof. Zulum, you are as unique as your name, for before you we didn’t hear many names sounding like yours just as we have not seen work and ways of working like yours before.

Dr Mikail Barau Mafara,Marafa, Zamfara state[email protected]

Related

No tags for this post.