Letter to Governor Zulum

Dear Alangubro, with regard and salutation, I may use this means to write this letter to you, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state, openly in order to draw your attention and drop a message to your notification bar. This pen of mine is writing on behalf of the good people of Baga road area of Maiduguri metropolitan council.

I hereby notify you about some wrong doings by some people in relation to drug trafficking, smuggling, and robbing at the place called “Layin Baya” which was demolished by your government. But suddenly, I found out the illicit activities are still ongoing without the knowledge of the drug restrictions personnel.

The place is full of illegal activities which led to its destruction few years back by your administration. Most of the people living there are lamenting over such illegality at Layin Baya. Dealers of drugs have many area boys assigned to sell the illicit drugs.

However, this issue has become serious and open business because some of the people who bought the drugs were also civil servant and security personnel who give them full support and also alert them whenever the NDLEA personnel storm the place for investigation. This led to the attack on innocent people living around “Layin Baya” area.

Whenever the police or any drug personnel comes for an investigation the dealers and their gang run away for their lives, but unfortunately, the innocent people of the neighbouring area will be caught and restricted until they are bailed by someone.

The drug smugglers would now vacate to the nearest places around there to sell their products to their clients, which is a business that gives them N1 million daily. So, the business among them is secret and without the knowledge of the government personnel. This has and led to fight, robbing, and even killing everyday. However, those who live around Layin Baya left have cried out but no serious action has been taken.

Among the clandestine affairs in the area is prostitution. Most of the women are intoxicated and addicted to illicit drugs, leading to their prostitution. Unfortunately, those arrested are usually released without being prosecuted, especially the women because of their influence.

I, therefore, urge the Borno state government and other relevant authorities especially the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to act and rescue the people of Layin Baya in Baga road in Maiduguri metropolis by flushing the criminals out of the area.

Abubakar Isah,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri,

Borno state

