Letter to Hon. Ibrahim Makama Misau

Dear member, representing the good people of Misau/Dambam in House of Representatives, Hon Ibrahim Makama Misau. On behalf of the good people and law-abiding citizens of Misau/Dambam, I use this medium specifically to express our great disappointment over your poor representation at the Ntional Assembly.

It is almost two years of being a member of House of Representatives and there is not a single project in Misau/Dambam. You don’t care about our education because your children attend the best schools in this country, no renovation or new building in our domains. It is a tradition that our past administrations used to give scholarship to the less privileged in these two communities to enable them undertake their studies, but under your administration nothing has been achieved.

Furthermore, you place more emphasis on sending your family to the best medical facilities in Nigeria for healthcare, leaving our hospitals and maternities with poorly equipped and dilapidated.

Also, you established a television station in Kano state, which it was commissioned by former Kano state Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, because you want to embezzle our public funds in peace. Indeed, in area of employment we know you secured an appointment for only one man at Nigerian Police College. Also, you are not taking care in area of empowerment because you leave the poor to live and die in abject poverty; this is disheartening.

The law-abiding citizens of Misau/Dambam write you this letter in order to call your attention that the construction of students’ hostel in A.D Rufa’I College of Legal Studies, Misau has since stopped. Similarly, the construction of modern abattoir in Misau local government area the work has also stopped since last year.

The masses of these communities have never seen any dividends of democracy since you were elected as the member representing them; you failed to fulfill your 2019 campaign promises.

Lastly, sir, we appeal you, if you want to remain on this mantle of leadership, you must ensure that bringing dividends of democracy to the masses is of paramount importance to your people so as to escape same fate of your successors.

May God bless our country Nigeria and guide our leaders.

Inuwa Muhammad Goje,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.