Letter to new Bauchi commissioners



The recent swearing in of 21 commissioners in Bauchi state by Governor Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir shows his determination towards making Bauchi state great as well as improving the living standard of the citizens.



The appointment of the 21 commissioners into the Bauchi state executive council were carefully selected by the governor based on merit.



Therefore, the commissioners are full of knowledge and experience as they worked in various capacities in the state government and immensely contributed their quota in developing Bauchi state based on their track records.



On this basis, I want to use this opportunity to draw your attention and remind you that Bauchi state is currently yelling for help from all angles. Human and capital development is what the state is in dire need of now. Consequently, the state needs your vast experience and knowledge to realising its dreams.



Recently, the state ranked the eighth most poorest state in Nigeria bedeviled by high number of out of school children, jobless youths, street beggars, insecurity, lack of access roads, among other infrastructure deficit despite the fact that the governor has been doing his best to make attaining Bauchi state great.



Bala Muhammad has been doing his best, indeed, but he can’t achieve Bauchi great of his dreams without having the assistance of technocrats like you.



In view of that, I urge you to stand firm despite the challenges and work tirelessly to achieve the great Bauchi of Governor Bala’s dreams. However, this requires team work among all of you (the new commissioners); remember that a single pillar never holds complete roof.



Finally, I appeal to the great people of Bauchi state to support the new commissioners with prayers and advice in order to make our own Bauchi great.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state.

