Letter to Nigerian undergraduates

The 21st century is an era that leads everyone to the direction he chooses. If you choose positive it will lead you to positive and if you choose negative it will definitely lead you to It.

This is a wake up call to our youth on the issue of self reliance. This problem is taking a new dimension because of the laziness of youth. Everyone wants government’s work and easy way to acquire wealth. But the given the poor state of our country today, waiting for government’s work after graduation is not a good option.

As at 2019, Nigeria had 134 polytechnics and 174 universities. They all admitted about 2 million students and released about 600,000 graduate each year.

Based on this statistics, Nigeria has 25 million unemployed graduates, even though the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has not updated its record to help the populace understand the exact figures of the country employment, unemployment and underemployment status.

If we calculate from 2019 how many students have graduated till date,and how many are employed now is beyond imagination we have to wake up and be self employed.

By this our institutions have to lay emphasis on the issue of entrepreneurship not just theories but more of practical aspects for students to know and understand in a sense that will last in their brain and also make use of it after their graduation.

The education you acquire will serve as guide from illiteracy, the manner in which you will overcome any challenge or problem in life or in your business but don’t let your your certificate to deceive you, because there are many with pass and lower grade that have made it and many with first class still searching for job; we have to understand life.

It’s said a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. Even the richest and famous business men today, if you look at their history, they did not start with something big, they began with a process and this is were they are today. So you can start with the little you have and seek for the Almighty blessing in it. I am sure it will work.

We should not allow any leader or politician to use us as campaign or election thugs, they should use their relatives. We have families that love us too. We are born to be great and also to solve problems of our society not creating problems to our society. We are the future of our great nation.

With this we can overcome our problems and be ourselves, feed ourselves and feed our families too. Government should help us overcome this problem by establishing more factories, revive Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill and the textile mills. The private sector should be supported to set up new factories such as oncoming Dangote refinery. Infrastructure such as railways, good roads and stable power supply that favour industrialisation should be improved. The value of the naira should be strengthened, states should embark on massive commercial agriculture, local industries should be protected from vagaries of free trade, and official corruption should be tackled to free resources for developmental projects.

Ibrahim Musbahu,

Mass Communication,

Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic,

Bauchi, Bauchi state

[email protected]

08163810645