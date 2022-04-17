Letter to Northern Elders Forum

Well, no one understands the motive of the so called Northern Elders Forum, NEF, which is similar to the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, even when they are not identical in their national action and political tolerance. I know that NEF comprises some old bureaucrats who are saddled with various responsibilities in the Nigerian federation and are supposed to have made positive impact on the polity.

We are now in the technological era when some saboteurs can make any system ungovernable. It’s noteworthy that Nigeria has gone through a lot of political waterloo, especially, the political upheavals in 1963, and in 1966.

I believe that our esteemed members of the Elders Forum know too well that Nigeria’s problems had been there since then and that what is happening now is an offshoot of the unfortunate actions taken by people who still make life miserable for the ordinary Nigerian. If we look further to the political instability from 1979–1981, the Maitatsine episode, one would blame the political leaders who are only interested in achieving their political ambition.

Maitatsine episode was purely political aimed at making the late Abubakar Rimi administration of Kano state ungovernable, this is the fact. Before Maitatsine mayhem, the Kano people had witnessed a gruesome riot which claimed the lives of Dr Bala Muhammad and many others while several government properties were destroyed. The so-called Northern Elders Forum cannot claim ignorance of fact, because they were die-hard followers of the then NPN.

President Muhammadu Buhari was not there at the time however it was the Nigerian Army that crushed the Maitatsine saga within one and a half day. Since then there have been serious anti-social elements from various sections of this country that agitating for self rule; and they took arms against Nigeria. Although then President Olusegun Obasanjo silenced a few, they still exist tiil today.

Boko Haram started in 2009 during the reign of the late courageous President Umar Musa Yar’adua, whose government was also condemned by those who thought he was soft and would allow them control his government but they found him a hard nut.

This sowed the seed of enmity against his government until his demise. All those who ruled Nigeria have had such enemies, who thought without them, no administration can be successful. President Buhari he was the military head of state in 1984-85 and we all knew what transpired then. The Talakawa or common man enjoyed his era as prices of commodities crashed and discipline was at its peak. Unfortunately, some overzealous military junta overthrew his government.

So, Nigeria has never been at peace since the 1966 massacre of nationalists like Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto and co. What is happening now is really worrisome. The cruelity going on in northern Nigeria is unimaginable.

Yes, the security personnel are doing their best but we need to pray for the stoppage of this satanic situation. Calling for the resignation of Buhari cannot help the situation unless the callers are politically motivated. The NEF is not a political party, so, if they want to be seen as people with integrity they should not align with any political party in Nigeria for it is only an opposition party that would always ask the president to step down.

This is unjustified because the issue of insecurity is all over Nigeria. Perhaps those who feared that the coming of Buhari will stop them from continued looting of the common wealth cannot see the bravery of our security personnel and are, therefore, asking them including the president to resign. This is an obnoxious call of which no sane individual will ever condone.

Time is now for NEF to come to terms with the political situation. We pray that those killing innocent people, burning their houses and taking them hostage will fear God. May God bless Nigeria, Ameen.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano, Nigeria, 08175472298