Letter to PDP flagbearer in Kaduna

First, I’ll like to congratulate you on your victory for scaling the first obstacle (primary election). Indeed you deserve to be congratulated, considering the fact that the people that participated in the primaries are revered personalities. Yet you won, so this is God’s doing.

Before going straight to the point, let me briefly highlight some issues for further reference.

Though I’m not sure whether my message will reach you, because the last time I checked you were not on the system, but I’ll go ahead because one way or the other it’ll reach you.

When your journey began, I was part of the entourage, though we met through Sidi Baba, besides I was in attendance when you called a meeting with some party stakeholders, the meeting held at Alhaji Shuaibu Mai Kwai’s residence and I guess that’s your first engagement with our likes and the stakeholders.

However, after that I had a series of private encounters with you together with Rabiu Nadabo Dankantoma (MAI WAAZI) your closest ally. It was then I followed your moves simply because you have good aims and objectives. But unknown to me, you have hidden agenda, part of it is to abuse the likes of Mal Hon Sambo Yakubu by all means, and we all know that, the likes of Mal Sambo have toiled and mailed the prosperity and the integrity of the party.

More so, in the process of following him I met with Abdulrasheed Surajo (Mai Kano) the serving assistant secretary PDP Ward 12. We had a series of meetings, purposely to enlighten me about the consequences of what I’m doing, but my eyes have closed, I thought he’s also an enemy of Alhaji Hassan Ya’u Kura’ progress, but eventually I got the dots.

After I have gotten the dots, I dumped Kura’s camp and aligned with Sambo, because I can’t work under abusive, castigating, childish and lack of wisdom, ever since then I personally became enemy to Hassan Ya’u Kura, because when Arc Abbas Hamza Maidoya contested councillor in the just concluded Kaduna state chairmanship and councillorship election, we made all efforts to see Kura as an elder and stakeholder of our party, but he didn’t allow us to see him. In fact, his aide Abu Sidi Baba humiliated us.

Sir, you have to comprehend that, now you are no longer representing yourself alone, rather you are representing the whole PDP in Anguwar Sanusi constituency and hoping to bring back the trophy home.

Therefore, as a matter of fact and urgently, you really need to adjust, because you alone can’t make it to the final battle, but with the support and cooperation of those that you are insulting we can change the narrative Inshaa Allah.

You are a young man, with all it takes to restore or to restructure a party at the grassroots level, so utilise your energy and think out of the box, stop bad elements from making decisions on your behalf, because no doubt majority of those that surround you are not helping matters.

I’m ready to contribute my quota whenever the need arises, but if you adjust or otherwise, we’ll look at things from a far distance.

At this juncture, I hereby personally congratulate you for becoming the PDP Anguwar Sanusi constituency flagbearer in the next general election, and I pray that Allah helps you and us to win the general election Amin ya Rabb.

Abubakar Muhammad Sani,

Kaduna

[email protected]

