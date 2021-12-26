Letter to President Buhari

I write this letter to you with teary eyes, over the incessant senseless killings in the North, albeit in some other areas in the South also. As we know, it’s your responsibility to protect the lives and the property of every Nigerian irrespective of where they hail from. Unfortunately, at this point, innocent lives are being killed, raped, massacred, and kidnapped all under your watch: Is this how it will continue till the end of your tenure?

Your mandate cum campaign promises have long gone to the woods, and you know. For the past six years you have taken the mantle of leadership, Nigerians are wallowing in a long-standing series of security quagmires or feeling harshly the pains of economic downturn; with all pretentiously blamed on the past administrations. Six years are enough to get many things done if not all. The current reality is the complete opposite of what you promised us.

In the same token, recent happenings in your home state, Katsina, behoove how silent, unaware, and seemingly incapable you appear to citizens of Nigeria. The banditry-ravaged state is Katsina, where your hometown is located, and other neighbouring states such as Sokoto, Kaduna, and Kano. Imagine witnessing the agony of death some 40 innocent people from Sokoto State experienced before they gave up the ghost all at your sentient! All you could do was send a condolence message. So pathetic!

Condolence message may well be appreciated but not in such a tragic event as this. Canceling an important trip for the sake of these innocent people won’t be less a show of courage and intrepidity. The ‘army’ in you needs resuscitation. We presume you’re yet to lose your ‘military-vigor’. Kindly use it now…

To set the facts straight and to let you know that we’re keenly following the happenings in the North generally, and the Northwest particularly, this is the list of most recent killings in the North with no order of occurrence, within the space of just two days:

• 42 travelers heading to Kaduna were burnt alive in a commercial bus at Sabon Birnin, Sokoto State.

• No fewer than 15 worshippers were killed as they prayed in a mosque at Ba’are Village, Mashegu local government area of Niger state.

• A commissioner in the service of Katsina state government, Dr. Rabe Nasir, was gruesomely murdered at his house.

And others…..

We ask you penitently to put in necessary procedures in place to tackle this wanton menace that has iterated the country as a whole.

Kasim Isa Muhammad,Potiskum, Yobe state

