Letter to President Buhari

Its clear that Nigeria has never been perplexed with myriad of challenges varying from security to an economy like this before. Under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari, the security challenges are gaining more height without any decisive measures put in place to cushion the suffering of millions of Nigerians who are not safe in their homes and on the roads.

The recent attacks on the Kaduna train by bandits is a testimony that the Nigerian state is undermined by the so-called bandits thereby causing havoc because they know that the president is too weak to tackle the menace hence it continues to flourish.

President Buhari has proven to be incapable to govern Nigeria and that’s the reason terrorists in the North-east, North-west and other parts of the country continue to perpetrate their evil acts and go scout free. Nigerians are tired.

Nigerians have waited for too long for President Buhari to provide panacea to the lingering insecurity in the country all to no avail. It’s either the president is not ready to bring an end to the security challenges bedevilling the country or he’s incapable to govern Nigeria due to its complexity.

President Buhari has taken an oath and he should remember that any mishap in the security of this country will be directed at him because he presented himself to be the president, knowing fully the responsibility attached to that office hence he must show concern and act to salvage Nigeria and Nigerians else he goes down as the worst president Nigeria has ever had.

Buhari should also remember that the security of the lives and property of all Nigerians lie in his hands and his absolute reliance on what he’s been told by the heads of security agencies only escalate the already wounded country. He should learn to get first hand information and then engage the communities on what needs to be done to bring this to an end just as he tours the world for conferences and meetings that have no impact on the country.

Abdulsalam Alkali,

Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri,

Maiduguri, Borno state.