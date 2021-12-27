Letter to President Buhari on Moriki, Zamfara state

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari.

We write this letter, as concerned indigenes of Moriki town in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state to intimate you on the situation on ground about the deteriorating security situation in our town, Moriki, and Zamfara state in general. We pray that this letter meets you in good health and sound spiritual conditions, sir.

Sir, we would like to let you know that in the last one month, Moriki town has come under the control and influence of bandits – causing havoc to residents via kidnap, killing and all sorts of terrorism with no effort from the authorities concerned to curb this problem. More than a hundred houses have been invaded by bandits within a month. We have been cut out from the rest of the state and country at large because the road to Moriki is now impassable – it has been taken over by bandits and their cohorts.

From Kaura to Moriki to Shinkafi have become a dead zone for motorists and residents. There’s no day bandits would not attack either the road, towns or both with no resistance from security personnel. The road has been deserted by motorists and other lawful users.

These days, it is hard to have commercial cars that will board passengers from Kaura to Moriki to Shinkafi for fear of being killed or kidnapped by bandits. The bandits are having field days in this road, because they now operate at any time of the day. They operate in the morning, afternoon, evening or in the night – depending on when they wish to. They are now the unofficial custodians of this road.

They have taken several days operating along Kaura – Moriki – Shinkafa road, comfortably kidnapping, robbing and killing innocent people at will. Moriki town and its environs have now become the bandits’ centre for operations and other illicit activities. Within a month, bandits have killed tens of people and kidnapped hundreds along Moriki – Shinkafi road. Some of the flash points of bandits’ operations along this road include: Gidan ‘Yan Bita, Kwanar Boko, Hawan Bakwai, Dabin Jaya, Kwanar Jalaf, Junction to Shinkafi – Gidan Gobirawa. These are the most deadly spots.

Your Excellency sir, as we are writing this letter to you, the health system of the entire Moriki town has collapsed as the General Hospital has been deserted by the people – relatives of patients evacuated them for security reason.

The people of this town are farmers and traders, but all their economic activities have collapsed. They couldn’t attend to their farms for fear of being killed or kidnapped and they couldn’t visit the markets because bandits have taken over the road. They are now being confined and incarcerated in the town alone. While they cannot go out of the town, they are also not safe in their houses.

Like economic activities, education of our children also is in the dying stage as all the government schools in the state have been closed down for the whole academic year because of the deteriorating security situation in the state. Our children have even forgotten the way to their schools because of the long time they have been sitting at home.

Mr. President, sir, in Moriki, it has become usual – the operations of bandits in the town. They either kidnap or kill their victims almost on daily basis. Many indigenes, especially those not living there, are being prevented from visiting their ancestral homes to see their parents and relatives for fear of being killed or kidnapped. If one is lucky to escape the road, he might not be lucky to come out from the town safely.

Bandits’ attacks and kidnappings have now become the usual happenings in this axis while the otherwise is the unusual. I believe only our humble emir is left living there among the creams of the town. All those who have the opportunity have left the town to protect their lives.

The most annoying is that we are being abandoned and left to our fates. Our senator, House of Representatives and House of Assembly members, our minister of humanitarian affairs, who happens to be from our local government area and other political appointees – nobody is saying anything.

The state government is out of idea as this phenomenon has gone beyond the confines of the state. We believe. Your Excellency sir, as the President and Commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria we urge you to discharge your primary constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of your subjects. We solicit your deployment of more troops to this axis for proper provision of security to the people of Moriki and environs.



At present, we have been abandoned by the authorities concerned and left at the mercy of the bandits.

Moriki writes on behalf of the Concerned Indigenes of Moriki, Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

