Letter to President-elect Bola Tinubu

I join millions of Nigerians to pray for your guidance and protection by the Almighty Allah (SWT) in the discharge of your vast responsibilities as the 16th President of Nigeria come May 29, this year.

I congratulate and remind Your Excellency to always strive to do his very best in improving the lots of our people with particular reference to the present situation in Nigeria ie insecurity, bad economy, health, education, and the power sector which should the largest employer of labour. The journey for the renewed, greater and new Nigeria is possible with your vigor’ especially your heart-felt acceptance speech to carry all Nigerians along, irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

Your Excellency, with your avowed speech of running a unity government and that, ‘’political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance together we shall build a brighter and more productive society for today, tomorrow and for years to come.’’ Fantastic speech, indeed. Nigerians will certainly hold you accountable when you assume the mantle of leadership on May 29, insha Allah.

The new administration of Tinubu has a lot to do in tackling the problems of insecurity, hatred, epileptic power, bad roads, corruption and sundry issues bedeviling the country. You saw the atmosphere before the presidential election. Alhamdulillah, you emerged victorious despite upheavals in some quarters, thus the electoral process requires more reforms.

Importantly, appointments into your government must be on merit; the right people must be in the right places. Good, trusted and dependable Nigerians are everywhere that can help in the actualisation of your policies and programmes. Your ability to assemble a formidable team of individuals with requisite knowhow is key. We have a lot of technocrats who are in tandem with your political ideology of getting the job done; we can’t wait to see your administration tax-on.

Sir, all eyes are on you to meet the expectations of Nigerians. Your appointments must be people-centered with fresh names not recycled individuals whom the law of diminishing return has caught up with. We know you as a talent hunter and mentor over the decades. We expect to see more in your administration.

APC government must not forget to acknowledge courageous people like Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state, who spent his time and resources to ensure that you become the president of the most populous nation in Africa. El-Rufai is unarguably the ‘Hero’ of the 2023 presidential election.

Nigerians are eager to see the change mantra of APC translated into positivism in all sectors of the economy. So, no stone should be left unturned in the quest for a better and flourishing Nigeria.

Finally, stable and affordable electricity supply is the surest way to the industrialisation of any nation including and Nigeria. Power sector is the live wire of the Nigerian economy just like the petroleum; it must not be left in the hands of people who do not have the expertise and wherewithal to manage. This all important sector should not be privatised. In fact, all privatised entities must be reviewed to meet the best global practice.

In recent times Nigerian leaders appear to have misread our mission. Our founding fathers, Mr. Herbert Macauley, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Malam Aminu Kano, Chief J.S. Tarka, Mr. Eyo Ita, Chief Denis Osadeby, Chief Ladoke Akintola and their colleagues worked to establish certain standards of governance. They might have differed in their methods or tactics or details, but they were united in establishing a viable and progressive country. Some of their successors behaved like spoilt children breaking everything and bringing disorder to the house.

Furthermore, we as Nigerians must remind ourselves that we are heirs to great civilisations: Shehu Othman Dan fodio’s caliphate, the Kanem Borno Empire, the Oyo Empire, the Benin Empire and King Jaja’s formidable domain. The blood of those great ancestors flow in our veins and so also the blood of the impoverished will continue to cry to heaven. What is now required is to build on these legacies, to modernise and uplift Nigeria.

Muhammad Dauda Eibo-Adanu Namiji, Kaduna

08053954802

