Letter to Senator Lawal Gumau



Let me seize the opportunity to applaud your effort over the recent distribution of cars and motorcycles to some political aides of yours in Dass, Bauchi, Tabawa Balewa, Bogoro, Alkaleri, Karfi and Toro local government areas. The gesture is indeed a warmly one that could favour you alone.

In a nutshell sir, note that our predicaments are beyond cars and motorcycles, Bauchi south is one of the underdeveloped zones in Bauchi state and Nigeria at large.

Starting from your hometown, the road linking Magama Gumau-Saminaka has been dilapidated over a decade of which you are aware even when you were in the House of Representatives.

There is no way one can go to Gumau without seeing a mechanic or vulcanizer to repair his/her car or tyre.

In Toro, we are lacking adequate health facilities, roads, water and schools, and almost 70 percent of the villages in Toro lack power supply, youth joblessness is the worst.

Talking about Bauchi south in general, it is far left behind both in human and capital development, health, education and roads are what we need the most at this point in time not cars or motorcycles.

Bauchi south is one of the senatorial zones bedeviled by high number of out-of-school children as a result of poor educational infrastructure, some pupils and students are yet receiving classes under the shed of trees in some villagea and towns, it’s bringing serious setback to the sector as well as affecting the kids psychologically.

Notwithstanding, our primary health care centers have become a contributing factor to high maternal mortality due to unqualified health attendants and poor health infrastructure. Pregnant, nursing women and children are dying dailydue to improper medical care.

Moreover, Bauchi south is one of the zones with poor, dilapidated and inaccessible roads even though 70 percent of the inhabitants are farmers, as such we find it too hard to convey farm produce to the market which eventually lead to great loss.

Our farming activities are adversely affected, we keep going backward instead of forward daily due to bad transportation system.

Consequently, there is high number of jobless youth in the area.

This has made some gullible youths to take to crimes like armed robbery, which has also added to the region’s predicaments in terms of insecurity.

Therefore, I think at this moment, we need nothing more than infrastructure development. It will better if the senator uses the available resources on ground to provide us with infrastructure.

Finally, I urge the senator to give priority to the above mentioned problems bedeviling the region; we need capital projects not cars and motorcycles because that won’t add value to the region or its people.

Ukasha Rabiu Magama,Toro, Bauchi state