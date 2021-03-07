Letter to the North

Thank you for your constant gesture in promoting peace in Nigeria. Your sons and daughters possess a high sense of maturity and patriotism. As usual, you remain the most peaceful region ever in the country since when the country got its name, Nigeria.

Nigeria as a country must know that peace in the country was born from the north. Where people come out as peace advocates by reacting positively to any political, social, and religious outcry. Indeed the north deserved some accolades and the need to write ‘Arewa’ in Gold is undeniable and not debatable.

The north is a champion region in Nigeria before the coming of liberal democracy as a system of government. Their mandate to Abiola in 1998 against their son, Bashir Tofa, is uncompromised historically in their peace advocacy. The mandates were later extended in 1999 to President Olusegun Obasanjo and 2011 to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Yar’Adua as a son of the north was not rejected although he was not endorsed collectively by northerners to rule Nigeria because he is from the north. This was due to the fact that political orientation of the people and understanding the clear consequences of electing failure is influenced by sentiment.

President Muhammadu Buhari too was not in their hearts until lately when the region become raped by external influence and expulsion as well as the inability or failure of government under Jonathan to secure the lives and properties of people in the region.

Democracy as a system of government recognises the majority as actors in decision-making. Apparently, what the north adopts in selecting leaders to rule Nigeria is commendable in the history of federalism. The north is bleeding here and there; is this the reward of the north or its peaceful mission to build Nigeria as one? Of course, Nigeria will not work without the north.

PleaseSecureNorth!

Emmanuel Jacob,

Department of Mass Communication,

University of Maiduguri