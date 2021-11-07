Letter to Tinubu on Gumau’s Initiatives

With due respect, I humbly write to draw your attention on some certain issues that would lead you to victory in the 2023 general elections.

It’s generally known by every Nigerian, particularly northerners, the great contributions you made towards the success of the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 general elections, respectively.

Thus, we want you (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) to succeed President Buhari to continue with his good works; you have contributed tremendously to the growth and development of Nigeria, as such we have nothing to pay you than to elect you to succeed Buhari come 2023 elections.







To hit the nail on the head, recently the senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial district, Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau, launched a campaign slogan for you, titled “Sakayya Group 2023”, meaning payback. This was done during the launching of your campaign group, tagged Tinubu Support Group’ in Abuja.

The ‘Sakayya Group 2023″ is aimed at sensitising the Arewa people to payback Tinubu what he has been doing to Nigerians both socially and politically.

Notwithstanding, Senator Gumau has been assisting tremendously in all the launched Tinubu campaign groups here in North-east. These groups include the 2023 In-Coming President Support Organisation (IPSO), Tinubu North East Actualization Project 2023, among others.

Therefore, I want you (Tinubu) to collaborate with Senator Lawal Gumau in his efforts to actualise your dream of becoming Nigeria’s president.

The interesting part is, Senator Gumau is one of the respected and hardworking elder statesmen in the entire North-east whose command and demands are always respected by the people of the region. This is due to his enormous contributions towards the success of the region both socially and politically.

Already, the launched “Sakayya Group 2023” activities initiated by the senator has spread to the nooks and crannies of the North-east, as such Gumau should be close to you; he would provide you with decisions, plan, and numerous campaign strategies ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Gumau is a trusted person of high integrity. Therefore, we in the North-east are very sure Gumau can work round the clock to ensure your victory.

Moreover, we the likes of Gumau are a hundred percent with you and promise to do everything humanly possible to ensure your victory come 2023 presidential election.

Already, we have launched door-to-door campaign for you in the North-east; we promise to give you the entire North-east sir, hoping that our advice would be put to use, thank you

Uzairu Yahaya Sunkuye, Bauchi State Coordinator Incoming President Support Organization (IPSO), Coordinator Tinubu Media Team (TMT), Coordinator Northern Accountability Project Support Tinubu (NAP), Director Media and Strategies Tinubu North East Actualization Project 2023