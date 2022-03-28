Letter to World Bank country director

Before now, driving jobs at the Abuja branch of World Bank were contracted the same way as that of security guards. The salaries of drivers were always paid by the World Bank to the company that was supplying drivers and before the drivers get their salaries, their company would have to slash and take the larger part, leaving the drivers with pittance. At that time, some drivers were paid N40,000 monthly as salary and some even less.

You can confirm that a driver at the World Bank now receives up to N300,000 or more salary monthly because the employment of drivers is no longer on contract.

This clearly demonstrates that contract employment as done in Nigeria is a fraud thus a reputable organisation like the World Bank should not practice such.

On December 5, 2001, employment letters on “Short Term Local Temporary Appointment” were given to private security and drivers by the then World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Dr. Mark Tomlinson, because he discovered the fraud in the system and wanted to address it.

Similar employment letters were also given to cleaners and gardeners because they were under contract too. Few days after, the letters given to the security guards, gardeners and cleaners were retrieved but those of drivers were not withdrawn.

The withdrawal of the letters was done by the then facility manager and others that saw the letters as a threat to them and as food that was going out of their mouth because they were benefiting from the contracts given to the private companies that were supplying the guards, the cleaners and the gardeners.

Now, because the letters given to drivers were not retrieved, you can see a driver receiving N400,000 or more salary monthly while a security guard gets only N45,000 salary monthly. Is that fair?

I was shocked on discovering that the palliatives to ease the lockdown effect amidst COVID-19 pandemic was allegedly not even given to the security guards and there was no increment in their salaries. I am aware that during the lockdown, the World Bank increased the salary of all its staff and palliatives were equally given but the security guards were neglected in all these.

The guards are seriously suffering and need help. Those slashing their salary in the name of contract employment should be arrested and punished.

Other local organisations that are not even known nationwide pay their workers more than the N45,000 a security guard working at the World Bank receives as salary monthly.

The right thing to do now is to abolish the so called contract and give direct employment to the security guards, cleaners and others working as contract staff.

I am appealing to you and I believe you have power to address this long standing injustice against the security guards and others.

It is a pity and a disgrace to see the security guards working at the World Bank poor since the bank fights to eradicate poverty but some of its workers are poor. The World Bank gives billions of dollars to underdeveloped countries to help them fight poverty and execute projects that would improve their standard of living. Yet, a security guard working at the World Bank cannot afford three square meals per day because of his meagre salary. Is this not a disgrace?

Awunah Pius Terwase,Mpape, Abuja[email protected]