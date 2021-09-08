Letter to Zulum

With utmost respect, total sense of humility and regards to your respected and esteemed personality, I wish your predecessor happy birthday and at the same time draw your attention to some critical burning issues regarding transportation which directly affects the students of University of Maiduguri and Borno state residents in general.

Sir, the way university students do suffer due to the scarcity of tricycle operators (Keke-Napep) is disheartening. Sir, the growing population of the state is far beyond the available public transport, a measure should be taking to bring succour to commuters.

Sir, looking at the reality on ground, my loyalty to your administration motivates me to write this letter, because I believe the only thing I can do to help you at this time is to draw your attention to kindly focus on your constitutional responsibilities. I believe what I will discuss may sound irrational to some people who as usual felt our actions to remember your administration on its duties contradict their perspective, they always wish to remain silent on issues that will promote the interest of our peopl, but on the aforesaid basis, posterity is always there to judge us.

Lastly, as we await your positive response, we hope you will do the needful and pray for the total restoration of peace and stability in our dear state, Borno.

Ahmed Abdul

