Leventis marks 30 years of free agric training to 5,000 Nigerians

Leventis Foundation Nigeria has marked 30 years of its Agriculture Training School, which has provided free education to thousands of Nigerians in Kaduna.

The Agric Training School owned and sponsored by Leventis Foundation offers one year and short-term free training to students, during which they are fed free and given N3,000 monthly allowance each.

The school, which has trained over 5,000 Nigerians since inception, cur- rently has 102 trainees set to graduate in December 2018.

The Foundation, during the school’s 30th anniversary celebration held at its Kaduna state centre, Dogon Dawa in Birnin Gwari local government area, said its resolve to venture into giving free agric education to Nigerians was borne out of the need to develop Nigeria, through mainstreaming youths into eco-friendly agriculture.

Principal of the school, Mr. Adebayo Aworeni Awotodunbo, said the Foundation has identified agriculture as the most important sector of the Nigerian economy in terms of sustainable employment, provision of raw materials for industries as well as provision of food for the citizenry.

Explaining the interest of the Foundation in giving free agric education to Nigerian youths, Awotodunbo said: “For any nation to experience meaningful and desirable development, the most vulnerable and marginalized groups; the youths (male and female) and women must be sustainably mainstreamed into ecofriendly agriculture.

“The Late Anastasios George Leventis, a reputable philanthropist of great insight initiated the establishment of Leventis Foundation Nigeria (LFN) 30 years ago in Nigeria, to bridge the gap of youth unemployment, vicious poverty cycle, persistent political thuggery and hooliganism; a product of the insensitivity of the leaders and managers of the Nigerian economy.

“That the Foundation has been able to sustainably enhance livelihood among these marginalized groups and restore hope of good living in them.

It is worth celebrating throughout our nation, Nigeria.

“In Kaduna state, more than 5000 youths (both regular trained farmers and short training courses participants) whose agricultural capacities had been viably developed are now economically and productively useful, not only to themselves but also to the nation.

This in itself justifies the need to celebrate LFN at 30 for continuous service and meritorious contributions to the agricultural economy of Nigeria,” he said.

Director of Planning and Evaluation, Kaduna Agricultural Development Agency, Mr. Danjuma Tyuka, who represented the state government commended the Foundation for its meritorious service to the state.

He urged the trainees to take advantage of state’s friendly busi- ness policy to establish agric business in the state, saying that only 2.935 million hectares out of Kaduna’s 4.5 million land mass is presently under cultivation.

Finished products and farm produce of both current and past students of the school were exhibited at the occasion.

