Leverage on country’s raw materials, Niger deputy gov tasks youth

Niger state deputy governor, Ahmed Ketso has called on the Nigerian youth to support agricultural policies by leveraging on the country’s enormous raw materials.

The deputy governor gave the charge at the weekend, while paying a working visit to Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) headquarters in Abuja.

Ketso said there were lots of unexploited raw materials in the country which required the innovation of the youth to address the unemployment issues.

He said, “With over 200 million Nigerians and a limited workforce, it is only imperative for the private entrepreneurs to come up with innovations that can help address economic needs and increase employment.

“As a country, the private sector can access the raw materials that can help young entrepreneurs key into the agricultural policies of the government and put their innovative ideas to work.

“Putting these ideas to work can make us the best among nations of the world; private sector participation in economic growth by leveraging arable land and raw materials will take us to the next level of food production and security.

“We have to diversify from crude oil and be innovative so as to meet pressing economic needs and proffer solutions to world problems as we are currently faced with.”

He also urged the council to embark on the sensitisation of Nigerians on how our locally sourced raw materials can be leveraged to create value addition.

Director-General, RMRDC, Professor Hussaini Ibrahim while responding to the deputy governor, commended him for his visit, stating that Niger had been very supportive to the Council in implementing the agricultural policies of the government.

He noted that the working relationship between the Council and Niger state which dates back to 1998 had led to the state giving several acres of land for sorghum farming.

He also urged the state to continue to show its unwavering support to the Council for the promotion and development of agriculture.