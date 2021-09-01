LG autonomy: NULGE declares Sept 1 nationwide interfaith prayers

National secretariat of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has directed all members across the 774 local governments in the country to hold interdenominational prayers on Wednesday, September 1.

Newly elected Oyo state NULGE president, Comrade Ayobami Adeogun, dropped this hint in Ibadan, Tuesday, while speaking with journalists.

Comrade Adeogun disclosed that the interfaith prayers was part of the efforts by the union at seeking spiritual intervention on its struggle to secure autonomy for local government administration in Nigeria

The Oyo state NULGE president pointed out that “the National President of NULGE, Alhaji Ambali Akeem Olatunji, has directed all the members across the 774 local governments in the country to convene interfaith prayers tomorrow September 1, 2021 to seek divine help from the above to conquer all challenges facing local government administration, particularly autonomy.”

Speaking on his plans as the new NULGE President in Oyo state, Comrade Adeogun said his team would among others initiate and implement viable and relevant projects that will be of benefit to the betterment of the members.

“On my mission as new President, which I consider achievable within the laid down framework of the Union budgetary capabilities and candid support, cooperation from other elected members, we are going to initiate and implement viable and relevant projects to the betterment of our great members,” he said.

He gave his other mission to include, “ultimately to represent and protect the welfare and interest of the entire members of staff. Developing people of power in terms of developmental values (Members’ Training and Seminars on unionism, chosen profession and life enrichment programmes), i.e. skill acquisition scheme across cadres.”

Comrade Adeogun then lauded Gov Seyi Makinde for issuing over 8000 promotion letters which have been pending in the last administration as well as payment of salaries every 25th, which he has never failed including gratuities and salaries of pensioners.

