LG chairmen in Jigawa undergo training on ethical leadership





The recently sworn in local government council Chairmen in Jigawa state have been trained on effective leadership style that is capable of providing responsible leadership at the grassroots.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, the State Commissioner Ministry for Local Government, Hon Kabiru Hassan Sugungun said the chairmen have to be trained on how o carry out their responsibilities and trust reposed on them by their people.

According to him, the two-day retreat was organised for the newly elected local government chairmen, Vice chairmen and councillors of the 27 local government councils in the state.

He added that the retreat which aimed at enhancing the capacity of the chairmen on effective leadership, rule of law and general responsibilities of local government councils as third tiers of government in Nigeria.

Also the Special Adviser to Governor Mohammed Badaru on local government affairs, Hon Khalid Ahmad, charged the participants to unite themselves and deliver the dividend of democracy to their people in accordance to the APC philosophy.

He noted that the councils have a lot to learn from the leadership style of President Mohammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar in terms of probity and transparency in management of public fund.