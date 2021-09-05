LG congress: APC chieftains hail peaceful conduct in Plateau as consensus officials emerge

A cheiftain of the All Progrressives Congress (APC), Danladi Garba Pasali, said the peaceful conduct of Local Governmanet Congress of the Party in Jos North Local Government Area, was an indication that People are ready to leave in peace and harmony.

Pasali made the statement, Saturday after the conduct of APC Congress in the Local Government Council Secretariat.

“The party being for all, has today demobstated that we can come under its platform to promote peace and harmony amongts us, irrespective of whatever that had happened recent.

“It further clear that, Jos North has proving that we can do transparent politics, at which all stakeholders and its structures are involved,” Pasali said.

Speaking, the caretaker chairman of Jos North Local Government Counci, Hon. Shehu Bala, said the congress has further helped party members cements loss relationship due to recent security challenges in the state.

“Our coming together here in large number, Muslims, Christians and even pigans is there are, signifies that People of Jos North peace loving, that we have forget anything bad of the past.

“It has not only being a political gathering, but more of social gathering were we interact and chat the way forward,” he said.

The Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu, said the orderly and peaceful conduct of the congress, was to the delight of Governor Simon Lalong, who had urged for same.

“By every standard this was the best congress that has been done in Jos North. We have actually answered the call by his Excellency that we should conduct fair, credible and peaceful congress,” he said.

Prof. Atu charged the newly inaugurated ward excos, as well as the newly constituted LG excos, to use the opportunity to consolidate on the peace process.

Our correspondent observed that, the congress was conducted orderly and peaceful.

All the 27 officials of the party were affirmed and returned by concensus, while inauguration of the ward excos was also done.