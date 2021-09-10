LG congress: APC group denies irregularities in Benue

A group of patriotic APC members in Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency Benue state on the aegis of Likeminds, has frowned on a report published by an online alleging irregularities in the last local government area congress in the state.

The report had claimed that the consensus APC chairman for Ado local government area, Ikese Echo Benjamin, “is of no political value to the party.”

The report also accused the wife of the Minister of Special Duties, Mrs. Regina Akume through her aide, Anna Itodo, and some members of the Ibrahim Mashi-led committee of turning the exercise into a money-making venture.

However, in a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the coordinator of the group, Ogbu Obande, the group said Ikese, who had won elections in his Akpoge Ogblolo Ward of Agila district right from the time of ACN could not be of less political advantage to the party.

The group described the allegation as baseless and untrue.

Obande said via the statement, “To set the record straight, Chief (Mrs.) Regina Akume is the mother of Benue and all APC faithful are her children. She does not indulge in illicit acts with any of her aides as canvassed by the unknown author.”

He said the report was a deliberate attempt to smear the image of the APC leader, George Akume.

“We urge members of the APC in the constituency to remain resolute and supportive to the new leadership in our quest to regain power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has obviously failed the people of Benue state.”