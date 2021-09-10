LG congress: APC group denies irregularities in Benue

A group of patriotic APC members in Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency Benue state on the aiges of Likeminds, has frowned at a report published by an online alleging irregularities in the last local government area congress in the state.

The report, which quoted unknown sources, had claimed that the consensus APC Chairman for Ado Local Government Area Hon. Ikese Echo Benjamin is of no political value to the party.

The report also accused wife of the Minister of Special Duties, Chief Mrs Regina Akume through her aide, Anna Itodo and some members of the Ibrahim Mashi-led committee of turning the exercise into a money-making venture.

However, in a statement signed Friday in Abuja, by the Coordinator of the group, Hon. Ogbu Obande, said, Ikese, who has won elections in his Akpoge Ogblolo Ward of Agila district right from the time of ACN can not be of less political advantage to the party.

The group described the allegation as baseless and untrue.

According to Obande, “To set the record straight, Chief Mrs Regina Akume is the mother of Benue and all APC faithfuls are her children. She does not indulge in illicit act none her aides as canvassed by the unknown author.”

He said the report was a deliberate attempt to smear the image of APC leader, George Akume.

The statement added, “Though, we have uncovered the authors from Ado and Otukpo Local Government Areas, we want them to desist from tarnishing the image of our leader and the Party platform through which they are seeking political offices.

“We never wanted to respond to the fake report because it was attributed to a ghost, but to set the record straight and avoid some elements against misleading the good people of Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

“This group views these allegations as smear campaign against the former Deputy Governor of Benue State, Chief Steve Lawani, Mrs. Regina Akume, Miss Anna Itodo, a governorship aspirant, Dr. Mathias Byuan and other party stakeholders from Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

“We want to state it categorically that at no point did Miss Itodo receive any money from Chief Steven Lawani, Sunny Oche or Dr. Matthias Byuan to edit the congress lists for Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo local government areas.

“The sponsored article is a clear voice of Jacob but hand of Essau, he the failure of the said source to reveal his/her identity.

“Surprisingly, the mendacious report has been making the rounds claimed Anna Itodo said any aspirants who fails to settle her will not make it to the 2023 general elections is wicked and will kill the party in Idomaland.

“We can say this without fear or favour that the exercise in Ado and the entire Enone was peaceful without any rancour.

“It is unfortunate Sahara Reporters, member of the fourth estate of the realm failed to balance its report by reaching out to Miss Itodo and party stakeholders for comment before publishing.

“We want to make it clear that the report should be discarded in entirety as it is laced with hatred and clear attempt to pitch leaders and members of the APC in Enone against each other.

“We urge members of the APC on the constituency to remain resolute and supportive to the new leadership in our quest to regain power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has obviously failed the people of Benue state.”