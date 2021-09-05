LG congress: Buni commends APC members for peaceful exercise nationwide

The Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni, has congratulated the party faithful, stakeholders and congress officials on the peaceful and successful conduct of the party local government congresses across the country.

In a statement signed Sunday in Abuja, by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, quoted Buni as saying “Reports reaching my office indicate that, the local government congresses were conducted peacefully and successfully across the country.

“I salute our members, stakeholders, the candidates and their supporters for the peaceful and rancour free exercise.

“You have done the party proud and remain a role model to other political parties” he said.

The Chairman assured that the party will be transparent, just and fair to anybody or group of persons with complains that are forwarded to the party.

Buni also stated that the party has instituted internal mechanisms to address differences and grievances arising from the Congress.

The APC chairman emphasized that “the doors of reconciliation are always open in the party to build a strong and united APC.

“We should therefore explore and exploit the opportunities available to settle all differences.

“I am highly elated that we are progressing at every stage of the congress, l am optimistic that the party will at the end of the congresses produce a generally acceptable and credible leadership that will build on the successes recorded for a strong, united and a winning APC” Buni said.