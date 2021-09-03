LG congress: Let’s conduct peaceful exercise, Buni charges APC members

Yobe state governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has urged members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully during the local government congress of the party holding Saturday across the country.

Buni, through a statement signed by his spokesman Mamman Mohammed, Friday in Abuja, described the exercise as a family affair that should be executed without rancour in the interest of the party.

“The leadership of the party has substantially complied with the dictates of the party consitution to promote internal democracy for the success of the congress” he said.

The Chairman also charged officials handing the local government Congress to be free, just and fair to all aspirants.

He charged the aspirants to respect the rule of the game and embrace the spirit of sportsmanship in the outcome of the Congress.

Gov. Buni commended the enthusiasm demonstrated by members of the party to elect leaders at the local government level.

“We should all abide by the rules governing the election to remain a role model to other political parties” he said.

The Chairman assured that the party will address all anomalies that are employed to manipulate the election results.

He called on aggrieved members to channel their complaints through the constituted channels to seek redress.