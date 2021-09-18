APC LG Congress: No petition, complaint in Yobe – Appeal committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) appeal committee for yobe state local government Congress has declared that no petition or complaint have been received concerning the just concluded local government Congress in the 17 local government areas of Yobe state.

The chairman of the committee Barrister Musa Abba Aji Mni stated this at a press briefing on Friday in Damaturu.

He said the appeal committee members were given the mandate by the APC National Secretariat of the party in Abuja to receive petition and complaint from local government Congress that might have arisen from the various local government areas in the state.

He noted that the committee has not received any petition or complaint and their time for the assignment has expired.

Musa revealed that the Congress was satisfactory as endorsed by every stakeholder of the party in the state.

He commented the unity and understanding of the party members in the state and urged them to maintain the tempo to ensure progress of the party.

He described Governor Mai Mala Buni and APC chairman caretaker, extraordinary convention planning committee as a true democrat, committed and determined towards the progress and development of APC in the country.