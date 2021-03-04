LG election: Allow voters choose their leaders, APC warns DSIEC, PDP, Okowa

Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as ” political leopards” who refused to change from election manipulations.

Delta APC alleged that these three set of people have also concluded every arrangements not to allow voting material to get to the strongholds of opposition party across the state.

APC in statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Bar. Sylvester Imonina, accused Governor Okowa of buying 8 SUV cars (Jeep) for 6 DSIEC commissioners, Secretary and Chairman of the commission few days ago and cash rewards of some key staff before, during and after elections.

According to him, “Delta APC, having it at the back of its mind that it is God and the electorate that give power, encouraged all its candidates to transverse the length and breadth of the different units and wards in the different Local Government Areas of the state to solicit for votes.

“The party states with all sense of responsibility and truism that information from the field shows that the party’s candidates have won the mind of the electorates by their issue based campaigns.

“As part of PDP/governor’s plan, eight (8) SUV Cars (Jeeps) were bought for the six DSIEC commissioners, Secretary and the Chairman of the commission some days ago. There is also promise for cash rewards for the key staff of DSIEC before, during and after the elections,” Bar. Imonina alleged.

“As a result of this unholy alliance/promise, information at our disposal says a deal has been struck between DSIEC, Delta PDP and the Governor; to compile names of all their candidates whom they want declared, to DSIEC and a venue have been arranged for the submission of the names tomorrow, 4th of March, 2021, to avoid the prying eyes of the public”.

“Also, it is/was part of DSIEC, PDP and the governor’s arrangement not to provide voting materials to APC strongholds in the state. Though, results will come out of those places.

APC spokesman further said, “few places were marked down to conduct a jamboree called “voting exercise”, and some selected journalists were reached to be on ground to report whatever falsehood that is dished out from those places, to the public.

“Very unfortunately, some members of different security agencies have been recruited by PDP and the State Governor to silence any perceived opposition wherever their acts of illegalities are to be carried out. In line with the said unholy agreement, some security personnel are already on the streets of the strongholds of APC to intimidate the electorates and the opposition.

“As at today, the campaign posters and bill boards of APC Candidates are being destroyed with impunity, while reports of same to security agents are being treated with levity.

Deltans and Nigerians should know that some of the Party’s Candidates and Leaders have been penciled down for trump-up and malicious arrest any moment from now to enable PDP and its political goons have a field day. In order to justify and/ or prepare the ground for the devilish arrest.

He, however, noted that state publicity secretary of PDP was directed to issue press statement that members, candidates and leaders of Delta APC were planning to unleash mayhem before, during and after the local government council elections, saying that the statement was ill-mannered and a product of the devilish arrangements to intimidate the opposition.

The state PDP publicity secretary, Mr Ifeanyi Osuoza said that the opposition party is not prepared for the election saying that candidates of the APC failed to campaign because they had nothing to showcase.

Mr. Osuoza said the APC at both the state and federal levels has failed Deltans in all ramifications, and urged the electorates to cast their votes for PDP candidates in Saturday’s local elections.

Related

No tags for this post.