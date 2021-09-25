LG election: APC will sweep all council areas in Plateau, Lalong boosts

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong, has boosted that his All Progressives Congress (APC), will sweep all the chairmenship and councilourship seats in the forthcoming October, 9, 2021 Local Government Council (LGC) elections.

Lalong said the APC has done a lot for the development of the state and attained greater acceptance which will guarantee its total victory during the elections.

The governor made the statement Saturday in Shendam while flagging off the party’s campaign for the LGC election.

“The APC has been attractive to the citizens of the State because of equity, fairness and inclusivity which has enhanced the peace and tranquility prevailing in the State, until the recent attacks which were clearly orchestrated by enemies of the people.

“APC is the party of choice in Plateau State just as it is being embraced by people from other parties at the national level.

“I am very optimistic that we will sweep the elections because we don’t have opposition in Plateau State thanks to our performance.

“We have shown leadership that is centred on the peace and progress of the Plateau. We have completed projects that we inherited even from the other party because of their impact on the lives of the people.

“We also initiated and executed many of our own projects without concentrating on one section alone or showing preference for a particular group.

“That is the secret of our success and acceptability in Plateau State. The results will definitely manifest on 9th October when we sweep the polls,” he said.

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives Idris Wase said the party has grown in the state because of the leadership style of Governor Lalong which is based on fairness, rule of law and the pursuance of peace.

He maintained that the state has derived a lot of dividends of democracy through the administration of governor Lalong who has effectively collaborated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government.