LG elections: AbdulRazaq sends 7 KWASIEC board nominees to Kwara assembly 

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has submitted to the state House of Assembly seven nominees for the board of the Kwara state Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC).

“Having cleared all legal logjams on its way, the process for the conduct of the local government election has begun. This begins with the immediate constitution of the KWSIEC board once the nominees have been confirmed by the parliament,” a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye said.

He added that, “This will be followed earnestly by other steps already stipulated in the law, including notice of election.”

